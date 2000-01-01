Lidya Lopez

From Austria to Australia, UN Women for change

IWD has become synonymous for Women's right around the world, and we are taking this opportunity to raise funds for a great cause, through our IWD Lunch!



We are a team of Austrian expats living in Australia, and we are committed to making our communities better. So this year, our association decided to pick IWD Australia, because we loved the idea of an IWD lunch!



Our team is composed of all types of business owners originally from Austria, we have an Austrian florist , weavers, health care professionals and also doctors.





Thank you for your support.

